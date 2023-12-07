India responds with $1 million relief aid to Papua New Guinea following volcanic eruption

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the significant volcanic eruption of Mount Ulawun in Papua New Guinea on November 20, 2023, which forced over 26,000 people to evacuate and created pressing humanitarian needs, India has announced a swift response with a $ 1 Million relief fund.

Expressing deep sympathy for the damage and destruction caused by the disaster, India stands in solidarity with the Government and the people of Papua New Guinea.

As a close friend and development partner within the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), the Government of India is extending immediate relief assistance to support the ongoing relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in Papua New Guinea.

This aid underscores India's commitment to standing by Papua New Guinea during times of crisis, as witnessed in the aftermath of the 2018 earthquake and the 2019 volcanic eruption.

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management form a crucial pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea in May 2023 during the third summit of FIPIC emphasized the strong ties between the nations. FIPIC, initiated in Fiji in 2014, includes 14 island countries, and India has been actively contributing to its objectives, offering major assistance projects and increasing annual "Grant-in-Aid" to each of the Pacific Island Countries.

The Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation aims to expand India's engagement in the Pacific region, and India has consistently sought stronger ties and influence since its establishment in 2014.

Technological and diplomatic efforts in areas such as natural disasters, solar power, electrification, and space research have been key components of India's engagement with the Pacific Island Countries.

In the context of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, of which India is a part, discussions regarding the Pacific Island nations, their role in advocating for reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and their strategic significance have gained prominence.

Against this geopolitical backdrop, India-Pacific Islands relations have become increasingly significant, emphasizing mutual respect, cultural ties, and a shared commitment to sustainable development.

Prime Minister James Marape's gesture of touching Prime Minister Modi's feet during the latter's visit to Papua New Guinea in May 2023 exemplifies the respect and cultural bonds between the two nations.

The ceremonial exception made for Prime Minister Modi's late arrival further highlights the unique significance of the visit, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to set foot on the Pacific Island nation.

The strong ties between India and Papua New Guinea were evident in 2021 when the Pacific Island nation received its first major shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from India.

In the broader context of a region gaining attention from major world powers, including China, the US, and India, the relationship between India and the Pacific Island Countries is integral to India's strategic interests in security, trade, and development.