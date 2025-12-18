Dhaka: Indian on Thursday resumed operations at its visa application centre in Dhaka, a day after closing it over escalated security concerns, but closed two other identical facilities in other parts of Bangladesh, officials and reports said.

The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at southwestern Khulna and northwestern Rajshahi were closed on the same grounds of security concerns.

There are five IVAC centres in Bangladesh. Apart from those in Dhaka, Khulna and Rajshahi, the two others are in the northeastern port city of Chattogram and northeastern Sylhet. The IVAC at Dhaka’s Jamuna Future Park is the main, integrated centre for all Indian visa services in the capital.

“Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka is now operational and functioning normally,” an IVAC official told PTI.

IVAC’s Dhaka centre on Wednesday announced temporary closure amid escalated tensions when a large group of anti-India protestors headed towards the Indian High Commission.

But the centre, on its website, said the IVAC closed its two centres in Khulna and Rajshahi on Thursday.

“In view of the on-going security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC Rajshahi and Khulna will be closed today (18.12.2025),” it said, adding, “All applicants who have appointment slots booked for submission today will be given a slot at a later date.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed its strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

“We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations,” it said. The envoy was apprised of India's strong concerns about the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh, it added.