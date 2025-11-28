India rushes flood relief to Sri Lanka as authorities warn of 'unprecedented' disaster

Colombo: India has dispatched urgent flood relief assistance to Sri Lanka amid worsening weather conditions triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, the Indian mission here said on Friday.

The Indian High Commission, in a statement, said New Delhi has so far provided 4.5 tonnes of dry rations and 2 tonnes of fresh rations, including staple foods, packaged and ready-to-eat items, dairy and bakery products, beverages, and other nutritional essentials.

Additional survival supplies have also been handed over, it said.

The relief items were delivered from the Indian naval ships INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri, which are currently docked in Sri Lanka.

The aid is part of 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to support ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts for the affected families, the mission said.

"In this challenging moment, India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. Guided by its steadfast commitment to the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, India remains fully committed to supporting Sri Lanka during this difficult time.

"Further assistance will continue to be coordinated in consultation with the authorities of the Government of Sri Lanka as the situation evolves. India reaffirms its unwavering support to help Sri Lanka overcome this natural calamity and recover swiftly," the statement said.

The relief comes as authorities warned of an "unprecedented disaster situation" in the Western Province from Friday night due to rising water levels in the Kelani and Attanagalu rivers.

Both Colombo and the next most populous district of Gampaha are under severe threat, prompting officials to urge residents in vulnerable areas to evacuate.

Severe weather has also caused widespread power outages, affecting 25 to 30 per cent of the region.

Two major hydropower plants, Kotmale and Rantambe, have been shut down after a power cable failure, said Shirley Kumara, general manager of the Ceylon Electricity Board.

“A pylon is underwater, and our technicians can’t reach it as the area is completely submerged,” he said.

Cyclone Ditwah has unleashed torrential rainfall, triggering extensive flooding, landslides in central hill regions and major disruptions that have left several areas inaccessible.

At least 56 people died and 21 remain missing so far due to floods and landslides in the island nation.