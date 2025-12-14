India sends essential medicine to Sri Lanka, Army Field Hospital team returns

Colombo, Dec 14 (PTI) India on Sunday donated a 25 tonnes shipment of 17 essential medicines and over 14,200 kilograms of dry food items to Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health to help it cope better after the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, officials said here.

The essential medicines and dry food items were donated on a request by Sri Lanka in wake of the catastrophic cyclone that has left over 640 dead.

Widespread flooding, landslides and severe infrastructure collapse across the island nation severely strained the country's disaster-response capacity since mid-November.

India was the first country to respond to Sri Lanka’s international appeal for assistance under its Operation Sagar Bandhu.

A special Indian Airforce aircraft brought the supplies following a meeting between Health Minister Nalinda Jayathissa and the Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha, officials said.

The same aircraft took home a team that helped Sri Lankans with a field hospital.

Days after the cyclone made a landfall, India has sent a Mobile Field Hospital and over 70 medical personnel to Sri Lanka as part of its humanitarian assistance following the devastating floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah.

“As the Indian Army Field Hospital team concludes its mission and returns home today under #OperationSagarBandhu, the Hon. Minister @NalindaJay conveyed appreciation for the team’s dedicated service,” the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.

As much as 10 tonnes of medicines and 15 tonnes of dry rations, as requested by Colombo, “were delivered through @IAF_MCC C17 Globemaster, in which the team returned, for providing relief to affected communities,” the Indian mission said in the post.

The 17 essential drugs relate to heart disease, diabetes and complications and treatment for other medical conditions.

They are to be used in the main health system in the state hospitals.

Jayathissa appreciated much needed Indian health assistance and noted that India had consistently supported Sri Lanka in times of crisis.

Local media reports said that the minister was himself present at the airport to appreciate the work carried out by the departing Indian medical team. The hospital team, including Indian doctors, provided medical treatment, including emergency care to 7,000 patients, news portal Adaderana said.

Earlier on Friday, Jha visited one of the hardest-hit areas in the island nation's central province.

India will stand by Sri Lanka during the relief, recovery, and long-term rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, the Indian envoy said during his visit to the Nelummala village in the Kandy district.

As of Sunday 5 pm, as many as 644 people had died and 183 were still missing since November 16 as landslides, floods and rainfall caused widespread destruction.

While 6,163 houses were fully damaged, 1,12,171 houses were damaged partially, data from the Disaster Management Centre in Colombo showed.

A total of 22,638 families and 70,359 people were still residing at 766 shelters, the data showed.