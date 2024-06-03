India shines at NAFSA global education conference in New Orleans

New Orleans, Jun 3 (PTI) Educational exchanges build crucial bridges for mutual understanding, learning and friendships, said DC Manjunath, the Consul General of India in Houston, as he inaugurated two Indian pavilions at the 76th NAFSA 2024 Conference & Expo -- the world's largest international annual education event -- in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Indian delegation of more than 40 major academic institutes, both public and private, shone at the conference and expo -- the world's largest international annual education event -- held from May 28-31.

It had one of the largest participation from India, highlighting the potential of Indian education and fostering international and India-US collaboration.

The event, promoting international education and exchange, brought together 10,000 delegates from more than 110 countries.

The theme -- "Resilience. Renewal. Community." -- positioned NAFSA as a platform for global communities working together to foster resilience in the post-pandemic era, support education renewal and build stronger local and global communities.

Consul General Manjunath inaugurated the Study in India pavilion and the India Pavilion booths at the expo.

Study in India was hosted by Educational Consultants India Limited (EdCIL), under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Education, comprising National Book Trust and public higher education institutions.

The India Pavilion, under the Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI), featured 28 reputable private higher education institutes and was represented by 62 delegates led by Prof Rajive Kumar, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) member secretary, and Dr Prashant Bhalla, senior vice-president of EPSI.

Attendees at the Study in India pavilion explored diverse academic opportunities in India and discussed academic cooperation between India and the US.

At the inaugural session, Manjunath highlighted that India has a robust education system equipped with high-quality research facilities.

He emphasised that an increasing number of Indian institutions are broadening their global footprint and recognising that India has become a one-stop destination for technologies such as data science and cybersecurity.

"Both Study in India and the India Pavilion are a reflection of India's commitment to becoming a global education hub and attracting international students to pursue higher education opportunities in the country," Manjunath said.

"Educational exchanges build crucial bridges for mutual understanding, learning and friendship, which are more important than ever," he said.

On the sidelines of the conference, the consulate, in association with the education ministry and SVVS Temple Society, New Orleans, organised "India's Higher Education Partnership & Dialogue", highlighting India's economic growth, educational system development, new opportunities in universities, including under India's new National Education Policy 2020, facilities Indian universities offer and the empowerment of women in education.

The event was attended by Ministry of Education Joint Secretary Sanjog Kapoor, Ministry of Education Director Varun Bhardwaj and EdCIL Executive Director Dr B Chandrasekar, among others.

Several other Indian universities and academic institutions also participated in the event in their independent capacity.

Attendees from over 110 nations explored diverse educational opportunities, connected with representatives of elite institutions, discovering a world of educational possibilities in India.

Study in India delegates told PTI, "The participating institutions signed MoUs with universities in the US, Europe, Canada, Japan, having interest in STEM and management programmes." The participating institutions have shared ideas for mutual academic collaboration and partnership for student exchange and faculty mobility for enhancing curriculum and teaching learning in graduate and postgraduate programmes, they said.

"NAFSA 2024 showcased their academic programmes and research opportunities, fostering international collaborations and partnerships, enhancing global reputation, attracting international students, and promoting cross-cultural exchanges," a delegate said.

"Additionally, it offers opportunities for faculty and student exchange programs, collaborative research projects, and sharing of best practices in education, thereby enriching the educational experience and global perspective of Indian students and educators," the delegate added.

The Study in India delegates met with the academic leadership of the Louisiana school of health sciences and the Tulane University for design and development of postgraduate programmes in frontier areas of climate science finance, sustainability, bioinformatics, public health, tropical medicine, and AI applications in health care, among others. PTI SHK SZM