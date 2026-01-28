India showcases cultural and tourism destinations at Travel & Adventure Show 2026 in New York

New York, Jan 28 (PTI) India’s tourism and cultural destinations were showcased at a leading travel show here, offering thousands of visitors an insight into the rich heritage and culinary experiences the country has to offer.

The Consulate General of India in New York participated in the Travel & Adventure Show 2026 held at the sprawling Jacob Javits Centre in the city, “offering visitors a vibrant window into India’s tourism and cultural landscape with over 10,000 visitors.” This year, the 'India Pavilion' was situated right at the main entrance of the expansive convention centre, occupying a prominent position at the trade show.

Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan, inaugurated the India Pavilion at the show, held on January 24-25.

He noted that while the Consulate participates in the event annually, this year the India Pavilion saw participation from tour and travel companies based in India that came especially to showcase their offerings at the country pavilion in the show. Pradhan added that some of the companies are opening offices in New York City with an aim to facilitate more tourism from the United States to India.

Pradhan pointed out that about 20 per cent of foreign tourists travelling to India come from the US, and the focus is on efforts to increase that number. “Our effort is to take Indian tourism to the mainstream of the United States” and also encourage the second, third, and fourth generations of the Indian-American diaspora to visit their ancestral homeland, Pradhan told PTI.

While the 5.2 million-strong Indian diaspora in the US is culturally connected to India, Pradhan said the focus is to encourage the younger generations of Indian-Americans to visit India and get a firsthand experience of the country’s culture, civilisation and spirituality.

With prominent American travel and tour groups attending the show, Pradhan said the event will help promote tourism to India from the US.

Pradhan also highlighted the various measures undertaken by the Indian government and its consulates around the world to facilitate tourism and ease of travel to the country, including facilities such as electronic visas.

He noted that about 95 per cent of tourists from the United States go to India using electronic visas. Several partner organisations, such as Air India, Veena World, Sky Bird Vacations, Tiwari Tours, TopTours and Travels, Shikhar Travels, Palace Tours, among others, showcased at the India Pavilion. The booth also highlighted traditional Indian and folk dance performances, immersive VR experiences, henna art sessions, Madhubani paintings displayed by New Jersey-based artist Nupur Nishith and culinary experiences through popular dishes such as ‘Chaat’ and Masala Tea. Among the artistic pieces displayed by Nishith was a unique Madhubani painting depicting the New York City skyline, with popular landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building painted against the backdrop of a rising sun. India’s One District One Product initiative was also featured at the pavilion, highlighting exquisite crafts, textiles, and regional specialities of India.

The Travel & Adventure Show is the preeminent travel marketplace in the New York Area that brings together travel story ideas, experts and show executives on travel trends under one roof.

"The only travel show in the New York Metro Area showcases hundreds of captivating worldwide destinations from India to the Caribbean to local Northeast drive vacations," the show's organisers said.