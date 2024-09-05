India, Singapore for maintaining peace, freedom of navigation in South China Sea

Singapore, Sep 5 (PTI) India and Singapore on Thursday underlined the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability and freedom of navigation in and overflight above the South China Sea, while pursuing peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.

In a joint statement issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the country, the two countries also committed to work together to promote peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region, which would help promote free trade and open markets.

Modi is here on a visit at the invitation of his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong and, also, met three generations of the city-state’s leadership.

The joint statement underlined the link between prosperity and security, and, said, “The leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of navigation in and overflight above the South China Sea.” The statement also emphasised that they will pursue the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), without resorting to the threat or use of force.” A similar point was stressed by the India-Brunei joint statement on Wednesday after Modi’s visit to that country. In his speech in Brunei, Modi also said that India supports a “policy of development, and not expansionism,” a remark that appeared directed at China.

China has hotly contested territorial disputes in the South China Sea (SCS) and the East China Sea (ECS). China claims most of the South China Sea, while the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, and Taiwan have counterclaims.

Singapore and India also called on “all parties to resolve disputes through peaceful means without threat or use of force and exercise self-restraint in the conduct of actions that could escalate tensions” in the region.

“Both leaders emphasised the legal framework set out by the UNCLOS within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out, and that UNCLOS is the basis for determining maritime entitlements, sovereign rights, jurisdiction and legitimate interests over maritime zones,” the statement added.

“Both leaders expressed hope for the early conclusion of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, especially UNCLOS, that does not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of all nations including those not party to these negotiations,” it added.

The two leaders also acknowledged India and Singapore's close cooperation on, and support for, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).