India, Singapore strongly commit to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations

Singapore, Sep 5 (PTI) India and Singapore on Thursday concurred that terrorism continues to remain the "single most significant threat" to peace and stability and reiterated their strong commitment to combat the menace in all its forms and manifestations.

In a joint statement issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing two-day visit to Singapore, the two countries also emphasised that "there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever." Underlining the link between prosperity and security, the leaders reaffirmed the importance of freedom of navigation in and overflight above the South China Sea as per international laws, in a veiled reference to China.

India and Singapore on Thursday elevated their bilateral ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" and signed four MoUs, including on cooperation in semiconductors, as Prime Minister Modi held talks with his counterpart Lawrence Wong during the official visit here on latter’s invitation.

Premier Wong reaffirmed Singapore's continuing support for India as a permanent member in a reformed United Nations Security Council, the statement pointed out and added that Modi thanked him for extending support for India's candidature as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term.

Stating that both prime ministers recognised that “terrorism continues to remain the single most significant threat” to peace and stability, they reiterated their strong commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“They stressed that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever," the joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said. The two leaders also affirmed their resolve to fight against global terrorism and terror organisations.

"They called for reinvigorating multilateral action on terrorism, including through reiterating the importance of the conclusion of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the United Nations at the earliest," it said.

Both Prime ministers also emphasised the importance of upholding international standards on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, consistent with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations.

Underlining the link between prosperity and security, “the leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of navigation in and overflight above the South China Sea,” it said.

The statement also emphasised that they will pursue the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), without resorting to the threat or use of force.” The statement, which mentioned no country, comes in the wake of China regularly engaging in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South China Sea claiming most of it while the other neighbours such as Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan making counterclaims.

Both Prime Ministers reaffirmed efforts to strengthen cooperation at regional and international fora particularly in the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO), Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Commonwealth, and the ASEAN, it said.

The statement also mentioned the two nation’s commitment to work together to promote peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region, which promotes free trade and open markets, and acknowledged India and Singapore's close cooperation on, and support for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

Apart from supporting further strengthening the ASEAN - India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which complements India's bilateral relations with individual Member States, the leaders appreciated the ASEAN-India joint statement on cooperation on the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

Singapore is the ASEAN Country Coordinator for India for the period 2021-24, the statement said, adding, both sides also welcomed the Quad's support for ASEAN centrality.

“Prime Minister Modi conveyed that India is looking forward to the visit of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to India next year. Prime Minister Modi also invited Prime Minister Wong to visit India at a mutually convenient time,” it added. PTI KND NPK