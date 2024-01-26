India stands tall as a marker of peace, stability, innovation and prosperity: Amb Sandhu

Washington, Jan 26 (PTI) India today stands tall as a marker of peace, stability, innovation, and prosperity, the country's top diplomat in the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on the occasion of the country's 75th Republic Day.

Advertisment

A large number of the Indian-American community leaders along with embassy officials attended the unfurling of the national flag and Republic Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC.

“Today, India stands tall as a marker of peace, stability, innovation, and prosperity,” India’s Ambassador to the US, Sandhu, said in his address to the community leaders and embassy officials after unfurling the national flag.

"India has proved to the world that Science and Spirituality can converge; ancient and modern can converge; unity and diversity can converge; physical and digital can converge; bilateral friendships and plural-lateral bondings can converge. We are unique; Bharati-yatra ensures synergy and convergence,” he said.

Advertisment

"When we look at our journey of the last 75 years as a nation, we are proud of our achievements; we are equally inspired, to make more strides, in our journey ahead. We have lived the dream of our forefathers; our children give us more confidence and hope to aim bigger,” he said.

Last year, he said, there were several historic milestones.

“Our G20 presidency, where we brought together diverse opinions, and generated consensus; Our commitment to being, a voice for the global south, reflected in the Summit as well as in the inclusion of Africa in the G20; India reaching the moon- our Chandrayaan; and the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance, reflecting our commitment to green growth,” he said.

“On a bilateral level - Prime Minister Modi’s historic state visit to the US in June last year - the ceremonial & substantive aspects were clearly visible, President Joe Biden’s visit to India in September; Launch of iCET, taking our tech partnership to the next level,” he said.

Be it technology or trade, space or semiconductors, healthcare, energy, or people-to-people exchanges – the two countries are closely cooperating in all areas of human activity. “Our engagements in multilateral forums, such as G20, Quad, I2U2, and many others, demonstrate that our partnership delivers, not only for the citizens of our two countries but also for the world at large,” Sandhu said. PTI LKJ AMS AKJ AMS