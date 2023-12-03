India surpasses Montreal protocol targets, leads global efforts in sustainable cooling: New govt report

Dubai: India has successfully phased out ozone depleting and climate warming chemical HCFC 141b and is ahead of schedule in eliminating another such gas, HCFCs, in new equipment manufacturing, according to a government report launched here on Sunday during the global climate talks.

The report, jointly brought out by the Environment ministry and UNDP, during a side-event of the annual climate talks COP28, said that surpassing the 35 per cent phase-out target for HCFCs, India has achieved an impressive 44 per cent reduction, showcasing its commitment to collaboration and innovation to meet climate targets.

India's proactive measures, outlined in the HCFC Phase-out Management Plan (HPMP) Stage-II, have set a remarkable example for global climate action, the report said.

Environment Secretary Leena Nandan said India has demonstrated a convergent and collaborative approach in implementing measures to address ozone-affecting substances.

“Today, we are not only meeting our climate commitments but also leading the way in achieving our ambitious targets,” she said.

Nandan highlighted India's commitment to environmental protection and climate mitigation through compliant management and disposal of refrigerants in end-of-life Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (RAC) equipment, aligning with e-waste Management Rules and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) guidelines.

Speaking about India's broader climate goals, Nandan emphasised the country's commitment to decoupling emissions from economic growth.

“India has achieved a significant 33 per cent reduction in emission intensity of the economy in 2019, surpassing the target set for 2030,” she said.

Nandan further stressed India's dedication to sustainable development, saying, "India does not sit back on its achievements. We have gone on to scale up our climate emissions even higher, reflecting our concern that as a global fraternity, we need to do much more to tackle the problem of climate change."

Noting that cooling plays a vital role in diverse sectors like residential and commercial buildings, cold-chain, refrigeration, transport, and industries, the report said anticipating increased demand due to economic growth, rising per capita income, population growth, and urbanization, an integrated long-term vision has led to the India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP).

“This multi-stakeholder initiative employs a consultative approach to synchronise efforts across sectors, addressing cooling demand sustainably and ensuring access to efficient cooling methods,” it said.

The India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP), a multi-stakeholder initiative, was emphasized as a model for many countries, addressing cooling demand sustainably and ensuring access to efficient cooling methods.

The publication provides insights into India's initiatives and synergies with international environmental commitments, showcasing the nation's efforts toward a sustainable and responsible approach to cooling.

The event featured a panel discussion moderated by Dr Ashish Chaturvedi, Head, Action for Climate and Environment, UNDP India, where business leaders and technical agencies presented their perspectives on sustainable cooling.