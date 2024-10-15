'India symbolizes pluralism, democracy while Pakistan reminds world of terrorism'

United Nations: India symbolises pluralism, diversity and democracy while Pakistan reminds the world of terrorism, parochialism and persecution, New Delhi said in a strong response to Islamabad in the UN.

Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Eldos Mathew Punnoose exercised India’s right of reply against Pakistan at the Joint General Debate on decolonisation here Monday.

Punnoose said Pakistan continues to abuse the UN forum by peddling “falsehoods and baseless accusations”, which he added is not surprising given Pakistan's past conduct.

“India symbolises pluralism, diversity and democracy. In contrast, Pakistan reminds the world of terrorism, parochialism and persecution. Religious and ethnic minorities and their places of worship are targeted and vandalised on a regular basis.

India’s strong retort came after Pakistan raked the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during the debate.

“It is important for Pakistan to first look inwards and set own house in order instead of meddling in the internal affairs of neighboring countries,” he said.

“The world is witness to the divisive activities that Pakistan tries to undertake day in and day out. India would like to stress that our foundations are built on the enduring pillar of democratic values, unlike Pakistan’s.”

He said that given their tainted democratic record, Pakistan considers real democratic exercises as sham, as reflected in their statement.

“All countries speak from their experience - sham elections, incarceration of opposition leaders and suppression of political voices are what Pakistan is familiar with. It is natural that Pakistan must be disappointed to see real democracy at work,” Punnoose said.

“It was only last week that election results were announced in Jammu and Kashmir. Millions of voters in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have spoken. They exercised their right to vote and have chosen their leadership according to the constitutional framework and universal adult suffrage. Clearly, these terms must be alien to Pakistan,” he said.

Punnoose said that it is ironic that a country which is infamous across the globe for state-sponsored terrorism and transnational crimes, cast aspersions on the world's largest democracy.

“It has been Pakistan's consistent state policy to employ cross-border terrorism as a weapon against its neighbours. The list of attacks orchestrated by Pakistan is indeed long,” he said adding that in India, they have targeted “our parliament, marketplaces and pilgrimage routes, among several others.”

Punnoose was making a reference to the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament carried out by Pakistan-based terror groups.

Punnoose added normal Indian citizens have been victims of such dastardly and inhumane acts by Pakistan.

He said that the UN General Assembly’s Fourth Committee, which deals with Special Political and Decolonisation issues, has “limited expectations” from Pakistan and their ability to contribute towards working of the committee “because of their nefarious designs and decades of established practice of harboring and aiding terrorism and terrorists.

“Global terrorists are hailed as martyrs. Pakistan's statement today lends credence to such limited expectations,” he said, making a reference to Al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden being called a martyr by Pakistan’s leadership, including by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Punnoose said unsubstantiated allegations by Pakistan largely pertain to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“India would like to reiterate that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, were and will be an integral and inalienable part of India. Clearly, Pakistan does not merit a response on internal affairs of India,” he said adding that India advises Pakistan to stop the grave and ongoing human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistan's obsession with India and their past practice corroborate that they will continue to use the UN forum for spreading their malicious propaganda against India.

“Facts speak for themselves. Lies are lies, even if they are repeated over and over by Pakistan,” he said.