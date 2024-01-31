India thanks Washington State Senate for acknowledging shared values of democracy

Washington, Jan 31 (PTI) India has thanked the Washington State Senate for passing a resolution that honoured the 2024 Republic Day of India as a “symbol of the shared values of democracy, diversity, and inclusion” between India and the US.

India's mission in Seattle noted that on January 26, the Washington State Senate passed a resolution welcoming India’s 75th Republic Day.

"Acknowledges India’s strong tradition of maintaining democratic ideals and recognises our Republic Day as a symbol of shared values of democracy, diversity and inclusion between India and USA,” the consulate posted on its official X handle.

“Thank you Washington State Senate and all Senators who supported this Resolution!” it added.

Earlier, a total of 16 senators from as many counties -- out of 49 in the Washington State Senate -- all members of the 68th Legislature 2023-2024, had moved the resolution (numbered 8663) in the Senate on January 26.

“That the Washington State Senate honour the 2024 Republic Day of India as a symbol of the shared values of democracy, diversity, and inclusion between the nation of India and both the State of Washington and the United States of America,” the resolution said.

The resolution acknowledged that Washington state has many cultural and economic ties to India, including more than 1,00,000 Indian Americans living in the state.

It also pointed out how Indian Americans reflect the values of inclusion and pluralism through their many cultural and religious identities, including Muslim, Sikh, and Hindu and serve selflessly in the US armed forces and law enforcement, and contribute profoundly to the healthcare industry and Washington's institutions of higher education.

The motion by Senator Keith Wagoner carried and the resolution was adopted by voice vote, official records from the Senate showed. PTI NPK AKJ NPK NPK