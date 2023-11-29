India to build 10,000 houses in Sri Lanka's tea plantation areas

Colombo, Nov 29 (PTI) India will build 10,000 more houses in the plantation areas of Sri Lanka in an extension of its housing project in the country.

The High Commission of India signed two significant agreements for the construction of 10,000 houses in plantation areas of Sri Lanka under Phase-IV of the Indian Housing Project on Tuesday, a statement said.

Separate agreements with the two Implementing Agencies namely National Housing Development Authority (NHDA) and State Engineering Corporation (SEC) are aimed at early rollout of the construction of the 10,000 houses.

Counsellor and Head of Development Cooperation Wing, Eldos Mathew Punnoose, Chairman of SEC, Rathnasiri Kalupahana, and General Manager, NHDA, Kankanamalage Ajantha Janaka were the signatories to the two agreements.

Phase IV of the Indian Housing Project is spread across 11 districts and 6 provinces of Sri Lanka.

“It may be recalled that the overall commitment of the Government of India under the Indian Housing Project currently stands at 60,000 houses. While 46,000 houses were completed in Northern and Eastern Provinces in the first two phases, the third phase for the construction of 4,000 houses in plantation areas is nearing completion,” the release said.

“Housing receives focused attention in India’s people-centric development cooperation partnership with Sri Lanka. Beyond the Indian Housing Project, 2,400 houses are being built across the 25 Districts of Sri Lanka under different housing projects. India’s development cooperation portfolio stands at around USD 5 billion, with close to USD 600 million being in grants," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay on Wednesday travelled by train from Colombo to Medawachiya on a spacious coach provided by India.

"Indian High Commissioner enjoyed the journey on #Srilankan Railways from Colombo to Medawachiya. Spacious Railway coaches were provided under #Indian Line of Credit by @RITESLIMITED. Track upgradation by @IrconOfficial from Anuradhapura to Omanthai similarly under #Indian LoC provides immense riding comfort," the Indian High Commission posed on X.

"Strengthening rail infrastructure in Sri Lanka for the benefit of the people has been a key area of focus of #India-#lka development cooperation," the mission wrote.