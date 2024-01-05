India to extend USD 75 million to Nepal for reconstruction efforts in earthquake-hit areas: EAM Jaishankar

Kathmandu: India will extend a financial package of USD 75 million for the reconstruction of infrastructure in Nepal's district affected by last year's earthquake, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Advertisment

Jaishankar's remarks came as he jointly inaugurated with his Nepalese counterpart N P Saud the Tribhuvan University Central Library and other reconstruction projects undertaken in Kathmandu after the 2015 earthquake in Nepal.

Jaishankar arrived in Nepal on Thursday on his first visit to a foreign country in 2024.

Speaking at the event, Jaishankar said he was happy to celebrate the inauguration of this newly constructed Central Library of the prestigious Tribhuvan University as well as 25 schools, 32 health projects and a cultural heritage sector project, which were undertaken as part of a collaborative effort to support the people of Nepal in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake of 2015.

Advertisment

Jaishankar said India was also saddened to learn of the casualties and devastation caused by the earthquake that struck the western parts of Nepal in November last year.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Jajarkot District in Nepal on November 3, 2023, killing over 150 people and injuring nearly 400. The earthquake was the deadliest to strike the country since 2015.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed solidarity, the people and leadership of Nepal and had committed to extend all possible assistance," he said.

Advertisment

"I also communicated yesterday (Thursday) to Prime Minister Prachanda (Pushapa Kamal) about our decision to extend the financial package of Nepalese rupees 1,000 crore that is USD 75 million for the reconstruction of infrastructure in these affected districts," he said.

"We shall continue to stand by the people of Nepal and contribute to the efforts of the government of Nepal on this," he said.

The minister said the government of India started providing emergency relief to Nepal in less than 48 hours after the November earthquake.

Advertisment

Five tranches of such relief have already been supplied to the earthquake-affected people, including one consisting of essential requirements and prefabricated houses, which were handed over on Thursday to the people in the earthquake-affected districts.

He said after the 2015 quake, the government of Nepal prioritised housing, education, health and cultural heritage as part of its reconstruction.

"We have been pleased to be part of these inputs as we contributed USD 1 billion in this regard, consisting of USD 250 million in grant and the remaining as a line of credit," he said.

Advertisment

The government of India has funded a project for the construction of 10,000 houses that were completed in November 2020.

"I'm happy to know that with today's handing over of 25 schools and the inauguration of this very prestigious library, all the 71 projects being undertaken with reconstruction grants in the education sector have been completed and handed over to the government," Jaishankar said.

The minister said he deeply appreciates the partnership of the two governments and recognises the efforts of all the concerned agencies of the government of Nepal in this.

Advertisment

Talking about the bilateral ties, Jaishankar said in recent years, "We have witnessed the real transformation of the India-Nepal relationship with significant strides made in a variety of areas." This partnership has expanded multifold and connectivity, be it physical, digital or energy-related, has become a cornerstone of this expanding collaboration and this has further strengthened people-to-people linkages between our two countries, the minister said.

He said during his visit, the two nations signed some really important agreements, both in the areas of power sector cooperation as well as project implementation.

"I am very confident that this will positively impact the lives of the ordinary person in Nepal," he said.

The development cooperation between the two nations has also been bolstered by educational and capacity-building initiatives in various sectors including a large number of scholarships in premier educational institutions in India as well as in Nepal to encourage the brightest students here to continue their studies., he said.

"Our youth are particularly powerful agents of growth and development in both societies and also important ambassadors of the relationship between us.

"Our collaboration and initiatives in promoting our youth by providing educational opportunities and also by making good educational infrastructure, like this library building, available to them will only empower them in the positive transformation of both countries," he said.

"I assure you that we are committed to extending our steadfast support and work with the same earnestness to further realise the potential of the relationship for the full benefit of the people of the two countries.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government of India is committed to continuing to redefine its relationship with partners in its neighbourhood, especially with Nepal.

Jaishankar said during his visit to Nepal in 2014. Prime Minister Modi had given the 'HIT' formula for India-Nepal relations.

"HIT as in H for highways 1 for Iways and T for Transways," he said.

During the visit of Prime Minister Prachanda to India in June, both leaders took the important decision to make a partnership a superhit, he said.

"The government of India is committed to moving forward on the ideals of sabka sath sanka vikas, sabka vishwas sabka prayas and take the friendly neighbouring countries, including Nepal, along with us in our development journey," Jaishankar said.

"Together, we will continue to cross more and more milestones in our relationship in the days to come," he added.

He said his visit to Nepal has been successful.