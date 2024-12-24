India to fund development projects worth Rs 2371 million in Sri Lanka's eastern province

Colombo, Dec 24 (PTI) India is to provide Rs 2,371 million to Sri Lanka for 33 development projects in education, health and agriculture sectors in the eastern province, it was announced on Tuesday.

The cabinet has approved a proposal to sign an MoU to boost socio-economic development and bilateral ties between the two countries, cabinet spokesman and the Health Minister Nalinda Jayathissa told reporters here.

India is to provide Rs 315 million for education, Rs 780 million for health and Rs 620 million for agriculture under the arrangement.

These projects, among the slew of others, are aimed at enhancing infrastructure, growth and empowering local communities. PTI CORR NPK NPK