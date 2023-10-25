India to resume some visa services in Canada with effect from Thursday

Toronto: India on Wednesday said it will resume some visa services in Canada with effect from Thursday.

In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Canada said that services for entry visa, business visa, medical visa, and conference visa will resume from October 26.

The development comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that India is looking at resuming visa services for Canadians "very soon" if it sees progress in the safety of its diplomats in Canada.

The ties between India and Canada nosedived after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged on September 18 that there was a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.

New Delhi strongly trashed the charges. Days later, it announced temporarily suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India.