India to soon open Consulate in Auckland: President Murmu

Auckland: India will soon open a Consulate in Auckland to further strengthen diplomatic ties with New Zealand and facilitate the diaspora, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.

Addressing the Indian Community Reception in Auckland, Murmu she was happy to see the achievements of the diaspora in New Zealand.

"India's ties with New Zealand are deep and multidimensional," she said on her first visit to the country.

The Indian diaspora has played a key role in the development of New Zealand.

"I am happy to announce that India will soon open a consulate in Auckland to fulfil the long-standing demand of the community," Murmu said, amid applause from the audience.

She expressed hope that the move will help in further boosting diplomatic ties.

Currently, there is an Honorary Consul of India in Auckland. The Indian High Commission in New Zealand is in Wellington.

Indian-origin people constitute six per cent of New Zealand's population, she said.

"Your impact in every sphere of life in New Zealand is quite visible," she said, as she praised people working in various sectors in New Zealand, including business, health education and IT.

With their hard work and sacrifice, the diaspora has contributed to the development and economy of the country, she said.

She cited the example of Anand Satyanand, a New Zealand former lawyer and judge who served as the 19th Governor-General of New Zealand from 2006 to 2011, to highlight the achievements of the community.

She said she had useful discussions with Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on further strengthening bilateral ties in which the Indian diaspora plays an important role.

Today, India is the symbol of democracy in the world.

"Soon, we will become the world's third-largest economy. Digital India, Make in India and Skill India initiatives are empowering our citizens," she said.

"As we progress towards achieving our goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, we want to further strengthen our ties with our diaspora. We see the diaspora around the world as an important player in making India a country of our dreams," she said, adding that their skill, expertise and experience are valuable.

The diaspora can contribute to India's progress in many ways, she said.

According to the 2018 census, there are 2,50,000 members of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand.

In her address at a banquet hosted by New Zealand's Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro on Thursday, President Murmu noted that India and New Zealand have developed a warm and friendly relationship anchored by shared values rooted in democracy and the rule of law.

In the global arena, India and New Zealand have consistently worked together to address pressing challenges such as climate change, sustainable development, and international peace and security.

"Our shared commitment to a rules-based international order and a multipolar world underscores our collective efforts to promote stability and prosperity. We look forward to expanding cooperation between our two countries both in the regional as well as global context, Murmu said.

She noted that Indians are well integrated into New Zealand's society, making meaningful contributions across various fields. "They form a strong living bridge between our two nations," the president said, adding that she was happy to know that all major Indian festivals were celebrated in New Zealand.