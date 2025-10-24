India to supply food to global community through Dubai, says Andhra CM Naidu

Dubai, Oct 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that India will supply food for the global community through Dubai, adding that the country is moving from ease of doing business to the speed of doing business.

Speaking to PTI during his visit to the UAE, Naidu said that Dubai is a hub for all markets. “India will supply food for the global community through Dubai as a hub,” Naidu added. He said that we are moving from ease of doing business to the speed of doing business, bringing everything to a single portal and integrated permissions.

Talking about his visit to the UAE, Naidu said that Indians are doing very well due to the IT revolution.

“If you go to any country now, Indians are there. Also, the highest per capita income earners are Indians. All this happened because of one decision, which is promoting information technology, which is the backbone of the knowledge economy,” he said.

Naidu added that he has been coming to Dubai for the last 30 years. He said he has met ministers and policymakers during this visit and many family businesspersons.

“We are very strong in agriculture, horticulture in Rayalaseema, and aquaculture in Andhra. I explained to all investors, and they showed a lot of interest,” he said.

Talking about Tech City Hyderabad, Naidu said, “We have laid a strong foundation in Hyderabad. Today, Hyderabad is the best liveable city, with the best per capita income compared to other Indian states.” Speaking about his state’s recent deal with Google, Naidu said, “Thirteen months ago, we approached Google to do some business. After 2-3 months, they came back saying they will start a data centre with an AI hub of one Gigawatt.” Naidu said the Central government also helped in making the deal possible. “They (Google) asked me for a taxation guarantee. Then I approached the government of India, and everyone agreed. Within 12 months, we cleared everything,” he said, adding that this is the biggest investment after economic reforms.

Naidu said that he wants to go beyond investment to knowledge exchange. “I am bringing all stakeholders, prospective investors, policymakers, and academicians to discuss how to go about with sustainable development with the latest technologies,” he said. Naidu stressed that his government is promoting space cities and also promoting private investment.

He also talked about the recent GST reforms in India, saying that it was a Deepavali and Dussehra gift.

"Every consumer is happy. Every MSME producer and businessman is also happy. Less taxation and more advantage is a win-win situation for everybody," he added. Talking about the upcoming Bihar elections back home, Naidu said he is sure the NDA will win in the state.