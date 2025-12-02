India took leading role in emergency response in aftermath of cyclone: Sri Lankan president's office

Colombo, Dec 2 (PTI) India has taken a leading role in immediate emergency response efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah that has killed more than 400 people and caused widespread devastation, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s office said on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed heartfelt condolences to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and reaffirmed that India stands firmly beside Sri Lanka and its people in this difficult hour,” the president’s office said.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday spoke to Dissanayake and assured him of continued support in the rehabilitation efforts across all regions impacted by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a telephone conversation, Modi expressed condolences for the loss of lives and devastation in Sri Lanka, and said the people of India stood in firm solidarity and support with the people of the island nation in this hour of need.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country’s disaster-response capacity.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has confirmed at least 410 deaths and 336 missing till Tuesday morning in catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu and sent two urban search and rescue teams comprising 80 NDRF personnel to the island nation, reaffirming the spirit of ‘Neighbourhood First’.

Separately, it was announced on Tuesday that Sri Lanka will allow flood relief items free of customs duties and levies under the condition that they are consigned in the name of the Director General Disaster Management or the Secretary to the Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile, Sri Lank’s Road Development Authority said that 256 roads of both A and B grades have been damaged in the disaster, including 15 main bridges.

A whopping 14,66,615 people of 4,07,594 families have been affected by the disaster.