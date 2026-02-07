India trusted partner for growth, says PM Modi in Malaysia citing trade deals with various countries

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is seen as a “trusted partner for growth” and it was reflected in the recent trade deals it has agreed with various countries, including the UK, USA and EU.

Addressing a community programme here, Modi also said that the Indian diaspora continues to serve as a strong bridge between India and Malaysia.

Referring to the trade deals India agreed with various countries, the prime minister said India is seen as a "trusted partner for growth".

“Trust has become India’s strongest currency,” Modi said, citing trade deals with the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU and the US.

Modi also said both India and Malaysia know each other very well and it must be due to a large number of common words between Indian languages and Malay.

"I am grateful for the warmth of the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur. Our diaspora continues to serve as a strong bridge between India and Malaysia," he said.

Modi said he was very delighted to be in Malaysia which is his first foreign visit in 2026.

He said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was present at the event, and he have been friends even before Ibrahim became prime minister.

The prime minister said the members of the Tamil diaspora in Malaysia are serving the society in various fields.

"In fact, the Tamil diaspora has been here for many centuries. Inspired by this history, we are proud to have established the Thiruvalluvar Chair in the University of Malaya. We will now set up a Thiruvalluvar Centre to further strengthen our shared heritage," he said.

Modi said Malaysia has the second-largest Indian-origin community in the world and there is so much that connects Indian and Malaysian hearts.

"I shared with 1.4 billion Indians during my Mann Ki Baat radio address recently how over 500 schools in Malaysia teach children in Indian languages," he said.

He also said that “India’s success is Malaysia’s success, and it is Asia’s success”.

“That is why I say the guiding word of our relationship is IMPACT. IMPACT means India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation," he said.

Modi also asked Indians and people of Indian origin to travel and experience India.

"You must also bring your Malay friends with you. Because people-to-people contact is the cornerstone of our friendship," he said.

Earlier, Modi and his Malaysian counterpart received a rousing welcome at the event.

Over 800 dancers showcased a tapestry of Indian classical and folk dances, including Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Yakshagana, Lavani and Odisi.

Modi and Ibrahim, who travelled to the venue in the same car, arrived on the stage amid slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and chants of ‘Modi, Modi’.

An announcement was made that the dance performance had entered the Malaysian Book of Records for the most number of performers in an Indian dance performance.

“I am personally excited to have a great friend from India joining us in Malaysia,” Ibrahim told the gathering.

The Malaysian prime minister recalled ancient ties between the two nations “long before embassies and trade agreements” came in vogue.

“India or Bharat is among Malaysia's top trading partners. It is not only goods that move between us, but in 2025 over 1.5 million Indian visitors came to Malaysia,” Ibrahim said.

"I am proud to be a personal friend of Modi ji and India," the Malaysian prime minister said.

Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with his Malaysian counterpart Ibrahim receiving him at the airport, signalling a new momentum in the bilateral ties.

"Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia," Modi said on social media.