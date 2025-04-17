India-UK Defence Consultative Group reviews ties, agree to enhance collaboration

London, Apr 17 (PTI) A review of defence ties, with a particular focus on enhancing defence industry collaboration and boosting the 'Make in India' initiative, were on the agenda of the 24th India-UK Defence Consultative Group discussions here this week.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and his British counterpart Permanent Secretary David Williams co-chaired the dialogue, which was aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation. The successful completion of the regular dialogue was confirmed by the defence ministries on both sides in social media updates.

"The 24th India-UK Defence Consultative Group meeting in London saw Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and UK counterpart David Williams co-chair discussions, aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation,” the Indian Ministry of Defence said.

"Key focus areas included expanding defence industry collaboration and promoting the 'Make in India' initiative, especially in niche and emerging technologies,” the statement added.

It comes as the UK Ministry of Defence announced the final preparations for aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to sail from Portsmouth on April 22 for its Indo-Pacific deployment, including planned port visits in India.

The upcoming deployment of the Carrier Strike Group, named Operation Highmast, is described as an opportunity for the UK's armed forces to conduct a major global deployment and a chance to exercise complex operations alongside partners and allies such as India.

"The group will transit through the Indian Ocean, conducting exercises and port visits with partners including the US, India, Singapore and Malaysia, before joining 19 partner nations for Exercise Talisman Sabre near Australia, and then training alongside the Japanese Self-Defence Forces and conducting a port visit to India,” stated the UK Ministry of Defence.

The Indo-Pacific is seen as a "critical region" for UK trade, with imports and exports in the region worth billions of pounds for the UK economy. The deployment will also provide a chance for UK companies to take part in trade events during port visits.