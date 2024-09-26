India-UK partnership celebrated during Labour Party conference

London, Sep 26 (PTI) The High Commission of India in London joined hands with the Labour Party to co-host a special event celebrating the bilateral partnership at the governing party’s annual conference in Liverpool.

UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and British Indian Minister for Migration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra were among several Labour members of Parliament elected in the July general election who came together at the event on Tuesday evening, organised as a platform for meaningful conversations on topics of mutual interest.

Diaspora outreach organisation Labour Indians also distributed a specially curated pamphlet for the party conference entitled ‘The UK-India Relationship: Perspectives on a Future Partnership’.

“With new governments in both countries, there is fresh momentum in the relationship. Together, we are keen to harness the immense opportunities that the rapidly evolving global economy presents,” said Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner to the UK.

“This calls for collaboration in science, technology, education, and digital public infrastructure. India’s booming economy, paired with the UK’s expertise in innovation, offers exciting potential for creating cutting-edge solutions that can drive growth and sustainability for both nations,” he said.

The envoy, as co-host of the event, also hailed the “landmark” Technology and Security Initiative signed during UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s visit to India in July.

“India-UK ties are not limited to bilateral interests – they are also global in scope. In an increasingly interconnected world, India and the UK are committed to working not just for their own prosperity but for the greater good of the world,” he added.

The four-day conference, which concluded on Wednesday, had a wide range of keynote addresses from leading government figures led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer before he left for the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Reynolds, his business minister in charge of the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with India, was the senior-most government minister at the India event which also brought together several newly-elected Indian-origin MPs.

“It is Britain that produces the second largest number of significant machine learning systems. India’s software talent matches Britain’s AI excellence. Together, we chase the future of frontier artificial intelligence, grounded in our shared values,” said Kanishka Narayan, the first Indian-origin MP from Wales and Vice-Chair of Labour Indians.

Kerala-born National Health Service (NHS) mental health nurse and new Ashford MP Sojan Joseph stated: “The Labour government must act decisively to save the broken NHS the Conservatives have left the country. In doing so, Ministers should be willing to look beyond our borders to nations like India, where innovative approaches to healthcare delivery have emerged, despite significant challenges.

“The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has been transformative in India, giving citizens a digital ID, as well as giving them and hospitals access to their health records.” Labour Indians sought to reiterate the role of British Indians in the bilateral partnership.

"The British Indian community is integral to the UK's economic success and global positioning. Through close collaboration with the 'living bridge' between the UK, India and the largest diaspora in the world, the Labour government can secure electoral support, drive economic growth, and strengthen national security," added Krish Raval, Chair of Labour Indians.