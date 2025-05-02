India, UK sign pact to enhance cultural exchange, foster collaboration between cultural institutions

New Delhi/London, May 2 (PTI) India and the UK on Friday signed a new cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing cultural exchange through the arts and heritage while fostering collaboration between cultural institutions and creative businesses in the two countries.

The cultural pact was signed by the Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and UK's Secretary of State for Culture, Media & Sport, Lisa Nand, who is of Indian heritage, at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi.

Representatives of many key cultural institutions of both countries were present on the occasion. "Pleased to have signed the India-UK Programme of Cultural Cooperation with UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media & Sport, H.E. Ms. @lisanandy at NGMA today. Aimed at celebrating the deep-rooted bonds between our peoples, this partnership will aid nurture the voices of our youth, uplift emerging artists, and honour the cultural expressions of our diaspora as well as our marginalised communities," Shekhawat posted on X.

"Together, we're building a living bridge of shared stories, creativity, and heritage that connects hearts across borders," he wrote.

The Union minister also shared some photographs of the signing ceremony.

Nandy, who is leading a delegation from the UK to India this week, delivered a keynote speech on Thursday at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, where she highlighted the strength and attractiveness of the UK's creative industries.

The maiden summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"UK Culture Secretary @lisanandy is in India to strengthen UK-India cultural and economic links. The Culture Secretary, who is of Indian heritage, will celebrate the special #LivingBridge that connects our countries across culture, education, food, sport and much more," the British High Commission in India said in a post on X on Friday.

The UK's Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) issued a statement on the new cultural pact.

"In the arts and creative industries, Britain and India lead the world and I look forward to this agreement opening up fresh opportunities for collaboration, innovation and economic growth for our artists, cultural institutions and creative businesses," Nandy was quoted as saying in the statement.

The UK-India Programme of Cultural Cooperation is aimed at enhancing two-way cultural exchanges through the arts and heritage and encouraging "long-term partnerships" between creative businesses and cultural institutions in both countries, it said.

The aim is to ensure knowledge contained in South Asian manuscripts, is more widely accessible and the protection of cultural property, with both nations committing to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural artefacts, the statement said.

It will include the UK working with India to support best practices and expertise on heritage conservation, museum management and digitisation of collections.

Implementation of the new pact will involve the British Council in India and the Union Ministry of Culture, with participation from major UK cultural institutions including Arts Council England, the British Library, the British Museum, the Natural History Museum, the Science Museum Group and the V&A Museum, the statement said.

This has the potential for British museums to launch new partnerships on exhibitions or public programmes that engage the Indian diaspora in the UK, the DCMS said.

A senior official of the NGMA who was present on the occasion, told PTI, "Both ministers were very happy to sign this pact. And, it will foster greater cultural cooperation between the two countries, which have a long shared history." On her first visit to India in her Cabinet role, Nandy is joined by senior leaders from VisitBritain, the British Film Institute (BFI) and the Science Museum to drive deeper collaborations in the creative sector. "Growing up as a mixed-race child with proud Indian heritage, I saw first-hand how the UK's culture -- from food, fashion and film to music, sport and literature -- is enriched by the unique contribution of the Indian diaspora," Nandy said.

"It has given me a deep connection to India's culture and people and it is an honour to be visiting this magnificent country to forge a closer cultural partnership,” the UK minister said.

While in Delhi, besides her meetings with senior Indian government ministers, the British Culture Secretary is also expected to meet Indian investors and business leaders.

VisitBritain, the country's tourism authority, forecasts a record 766,000 visits from India to the UK in 2025, up 7 per cent in 2024, with travellers spending GBP 1 billion - a 12 per cent year-on-year growth.