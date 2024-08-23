India, Ukraine ink 4 pacts; resolved to expand defence, trade ties

Kyiv, Aug 23 (PTI) India and Ukraine on Friday inked four agreements and resolved to enhance their cooperation in a range of key areas including defence, trade, pharmaceuticals, green energy and education with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirming commitment to further develop the bilateral ties.

In their wide-ranging talks, the two leaders also expressed mutual interest in working towards elevating the ties from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic one.

Underlining the importance of defence cooperation, Modi and Zelenskyy agreed to work towards facilitating a stronger relationship in the sector including through joint collaborations and partnerships for manufacturing of military hardware in India.

Modi arrived in Kyiv this morning on a special train on the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister after it became independent in 1991.

Though the Modi-Zelenskyy talks largely focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said a significant part of discussions was devoted to the bilateral ties.

There were discussions on trade, economic issues, defence, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, education, he said.

The two leaders also tasked the India-Ukraine inter-governmental commission to specifically focus on rebuilding trade and economic relations, Jaishankar said at a media briefing.

In the talks, Ukraine reiterated its support for India's permanent membership of a reformed and expanded UN Security Council, a joint statement said.

The four pacts signed following the talks would provide for cooperation in areas of agriculture, food industry, medicine, culture and humanitarian assistance.

"The leaders discussed enhancement of cooperation in areas such as trade and commerce, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, defence, education, science and technology, and culture, apart from exploring a stronger partnership in domains such as digital public infrastructure, industry, manufacturing, green energy etc," the statement said.

It said in light of the significant reduction in bilateral trade since 2022 following the war, the leaders directed the co-chairs of the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) to explore all possible ways to not only restore bilateral trade and economic relations to pre-conflict levels but expand and deepen them further.

Modi and Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of enhancing the ease of doing business for mutual economic activities and investments, apart from removing any impediments for greater trade, it added.

The two sides also decided to encourage greater engagement at official and business levels to explore joint projects, collaborations, and ventures.

"Recognising cooperation in pharmaceutical products as one of the strongest pillars of the partnership, the leaders reaffirmed the desire for greater market access and facilitation of investments and joint ventures including through testing, inspection, and registration procedures," the statement said.

The two sides also agreed to expedite work on expanding the legal framework of bilateral relations, particularly regarding mutual protection of investments, and exploring mutual recognition of educational documents and degrees.

India and Ukraine decided to explore the possibility of mutual opening of branches of higher education institutions.

The sides agreed to explore the possibility of involvement of Indian companies in Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery, in a suitable manner.

Modi also invited Zelenskyy to visit India.

The joint statement said Modi and Zelenskyy were unequivocal in their condemnation of terrorism.

"They called for an uncompromising fight against terrorism and extremism in all their forms and manifestations, noting the importance of increasing cooperation in this area on the basis of international law and the UN Charter," it said.

Both sides also called for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary global realities and to make it more representative, and effective in dealing with issues of international peace and security. PTI MPB AKJ AKJ