India, US and UK issue advisories for their citizens in Israel in view of regional tensions

Jerusalem, Jan 15 (PTI) Amid an uncertain security situation in the region, the embassies of India, the US and UK have issued advisories for their nationals urging them to be vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals currently in Israel are advised to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and protocols issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command," the Indian mission posted on various social media platforms and its official website on Thursday.

"Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel," the mission advised.

"In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India’s 24x7 helpline at: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; +972-54-3278392 E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," the advisory added.

The Indian embassy has been constantly working on updating the database of Indian nationals and also reaching out to them to register with the embassy during the last few years.

The Covid-19 pandemic and then the outbreak of war saw the mission reaching out to its nationals whose numbers have recently grown to more than 40,000.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Embassy in Jerusalem published a new security alert advising American citizens that “given ongoing regional tensions”, they should “review any travel plans in case of disruptions, and make appropriate decisions for themselves and their families”.

The UK Foreign Office also issued a new travel advisory for Israel, warning British citizens to avoid visiting the country for “all but essential travel”.

"There is a heightened risk of regional tension. Escalation could lead to travel disruption and other unanticipated impacts," the UK advisory said.