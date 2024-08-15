India-US cooperation is expanding at a rapid pace, says Blinken

Washington, Aug 15 (PTI) Congratulating the people of India on the occasion of their Independence Day, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the relationship between the two countries is expanding at a rapid pace.

"On this momentous day (India's Independence Day), we celebrate the rich and diverse history of the Indian people and the bright future of US-Indian relations," Blinken said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"US-India cooperation is expanding at a rapid pace as we continue to work together to advance our shared vision of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. From climate and clean energy to defense and space technologies, US-Indian bilateral cooperation is more wide-ranging and stronger than ever before," he said.

Blinken said India and the US share a deep bond, which is founded on the two nations' "shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity".

"I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and globally through the Indian diaspora, a joyous Independence Day," he said. PTI LKJ BHJ BHJ