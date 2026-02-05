India-US energy corridor talks focus on India's growth-linked energy priorities

Houston, Feb 5 (PTI) India's ambition to maintain high economic growth is closely linked to long-term energy security, Consul General D C Manjunath said, underlining the importance of dialogue and cooperation with the US industry to ensure reliable and affordable energy supplies, while advancing cleaner technologies and innovation.

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Houston on February 4 convened a high-level US–India Energy Roundtable on the Global Energy Outlook 2026 at its office here, in partnership with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

The closed-door meeting brought together over 30 senior executives from global energy, engineering, and technology firms, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Honeywell, GAIL, Larsen & Toubro, Weatherford, LanzaTech, S&P Global, McKinsey, and the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

The Consulate General of India said the roundtable was part of its ongoing effort to provide a platform for dialogue between policymakers and industry leaders on shared energy challenges and commercial opportunities.

The roundtable follows the February 2026 India-US trade framework, which identified energy and technology cooperation as core drivers of bilateral growth.

Participation by companies such as LanzaTech and Honeywell reflected growing commercial interest in sustainable aviation fuels and carbon recycling technologies relevant to India's industrial and aviation sectors, officials said.

According to USISPF, discussions focused on global supply-demand trends, infrastructure investment, and policy frameworks that could enable deeper commercial engagement between US energy companies and Indian public and private sector players.

A presentation on the Global Energy Outlook by Prasanna V Joshi, Corporate Director for Economics and Energy at ExxonMobil, outlined projections showing sustained growth in India's energy demand over the coming decades, driven by industrial expansion, urbanisation, and rising electricity consumption.

Participants noted that India's near-term priorities include scaling LNG and natural gas infrastructure, expanding power generation capacity, and deploying digital and advanced technologies across the energy value chain to meet growing demand from industry and data centres. PTI SHK DRR