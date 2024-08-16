India-US partnership has huge potential for growth in 21st century, say US lawmakers

Washington, Aug 16 (PTI) Congratulating the people of India and Indian Americans on the occasion of their Independence Day, top US lawmakers expressed optimism about the partnership between the world's two largest democracies, noting its "huge potential" for growth in the 21st century.

"Happy Independence Day, India! I am proud to represent a vibrant and wonderful Indian American community in New York. The Indian community represents what's so great about New York -- that it attracts talented and hard-working people from all over the world who come together and create a diverse society that is greater than the sum of its parts," Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.

Schumer said the partnership between the two counties has a huge potential for growth in the 21st century. "I look forward to continuing the partnership between our two countries and bolstering our shared democratic values," he said.

Schumer was joined by several Congressional colleagues and elected representatives from across the country in extending greetings to Indians and Indian Americans on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day.

Congressman Ro Khanna, Co-Chair of the Congressional India Caucus, said India, a young country, has made remarkable economic progress and emerged as a world power and key US ally.

"I am thinking of my grandfather, Amarnath Vidyalankar, who was a part of India's independence movement and spent several years in jail alongside (Mahatma) Gandhi. He has inspired me to stand up for democracy, pluralism, and a more just world," Khanna said.

"As someone who was born in India and then went on to become the first ever Indian-American woman elected to Congress, I consider myself a proud daughter of both India and the US. On this Independence Day, let us keep working together for justice, peace, and democracy," Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said.

In a video message, Jayapal expressed her deep connection to India, her country of origin, and reaffirmed her commitment to a strong US-India relationship.

India's new Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who arrived a few days ago, unfurled the tricolor at India House in the presence of a large number of Indian Americans and embassy staff. The ambassador delivered his remarks in Hindi.

The programme included a special Bharatanatyam performance on "Jayate Jayate Bharat Mata". An award ceremony was also held for the young winners of a painting competition organised by the Embassy. Members of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India, currently on a multi-city tour, also participated in the event.

In San Francisco, Indian Consul General Dr K Srikar Reddy hoisted the Indian flag at the historic Gadar Memorial in the presence of an enthusiastic crowd from the Bay Area's Indian community.

The flag was also raised at the Federal Reserve Building in Seattle in the presence of Mayor Bruce Harrell, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, King County Executive Dow Constantine, City Council President Sara Nelson, and Seattle Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr.