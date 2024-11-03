India-US partnership most important globally for future: Democratic leader Makhija

Philadelphia, Nov 3 (PTI) The India-US partnership is the most important engagement globally and the cooperation will flourish further if Kamala Harris becomes the US president as she recognises the significance of the relationship, prominent Indian-origin Democratic leader Neil Makhija has said.

Advertisment

In an exclusive interview with PTI, the young leader, considered to be close to Harris, also came down very hard on former president Donald Trump for his immigration policy that has triggered some concerns among immigrant communities in the US, including Indian-Americans.

On the India-US partnership, Makhija said it is the most important relationship for the future.

"When you think about the competition the US has been having with China, when you think about the actions that Russia is taking which are at odds with the interests of the US and its allies, India is really the most important country for the US to continue to build the relationship in terms of its sheer size, economic activities," he said.

Advertisment

Makhija said it is very important that the next US president understands that India is a very crucial partner for the US in many ways.

"When it comes to global priorities like our defence, tackling global issues like climate change. The US and India can lead the way if they work together. So we need a president who recognises that and Kamala Harris is that person," he said.

Makhija called Trump a threat to democracy.

Advertisment

"He is engaging in the same kind of behaviour we have seen in some of the darkest moments in world history where leaders have scapegoated those individuals and communities that do not even have the right to vote," he said.

Makhija is presently serving as Montgomery County Commissioner and Chair of the Board of Elections. He is the first Indian American Commissioner elected in the history of Pennsylvania and many Democrats believe that the young leader could be in Harris' cabinet if she wins the election.

"You can see that he (Trump) is blaming all of the country's problems on immigrants and it is not real, it is not realistic, it is simply aimed at inflaming tensions and driving divisions among people who live here in the US," he said.

Advertisment

"Unfortunately history does repeat itself. Hopefully, the people of our country recognise what happened in the past and we avoid a similar fate in the future," he added.

In his campaign speeches, Trump promised a radical shift to tighten Washington's immigration policy and vowed to stage the "largest deportation operation in American history" if he is reelected.

The Republican leader has even resolved to end birthright citizenship for the children of immigrants living in the US illegally, triggering concerns among various diaspora communities including from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

Advertisment

Makhija also appeared to hold the Republican Party responsible for not increasing the cap on H1B visas for Indians.

"Kamala Harris was the sponsor of a bill to fix that issue of H1B backlog when she was the senator. The problem was that the Republicans did not support it and they used to say that they were in favour of legal immigration," he said.

"But now it is clear that they do not want any immigration and they do not support immigration reform. They do not support any of the bills that would give people who live here, work here and pay taxes a real pathway to citizenship," Makhija added.

Advertisment

Describing the November 5 presidential election as very significant for the US, he said the country is at the crossroads.

"On the one hand, we have a candidate who is protecting democracy and fundamental freedoms. Then we have a candidate who represents the past and wants to turn back the clock to a time before anyone from our community was here in the US. Who wants to turn back the clock on fundamental rights," he said.

"Their (Trump camp's) belief is that the country is supposed to be a specific demographic region. We think America is an idea, we think America is an idea that anyone can succeed no matter who you are," Makhija said.

Advertisment

"This is the decision that we are making which is -- do we have a country which is pluralistic, that is welcoming, that is inclusive or do we think it should be exclusive and really meant to serve a particular demography?" he said.

"I think Kamala Harris represents the future that is more inclusive, that will be welcoming and lives up to the ideals that our country truly was founded on," Makhija added. PTI MPB NSA NSA