India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 1 Stumps Scoreboard

Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on day 1 of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.

Sam Konstas lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 60 Usman Khawaja c Rahul b Bumrah 57 Marnus Labuschagne c Kohli b Washington Sundar 72 Steve Smith batting 68 Travis Head b Bumrah 0 Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Bumrah 4 Alex Carey c Pant b Akash Deep 31 Pat Cummins batting 8 Extras: (LB 7, NB 4) 11 Total: (For six wickets in 86 Overs) 311 Fall of wickets: 1-89, 2-154, 3-237, 4-240, 5-246, 6-299 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 21-7-75-3, Mohammed Siraj 15-2-69-0, Akash Deep 19-5-59-1, Ravindra Jadeja 14-2-54-1, Nitish Reddy 5-0-10-0, Washington Sundar 12-2-37-1. PTI BS BS