India will always maintain freedom of choice: EAM Jaishankar outlines key concepts of 'Atmanirbharta, Atmaraksha, Atmavishwas'

United Nations, Sep 27 (PTI) India will always maintain its freedom of choice and will always be a voice of the Global South, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, asserting that the nation remains determined to protect its people and secure their interests at home and abroad.

Addressing world leaders from the iconic podium of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar highlighted the three key concepts of ‘Atmanirbharta' or self-reliance, ‘Atmaraksha' or securing oneself and 'Atmavishwas' or self-confidence that guide India's approach in the contemporary world.

Jaishankar began his address to the General Debate at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly with the salutation “Namaskar from the people of Bharat".

Underlining that 'Atmanirbharta' means “developing our own capabilities, building our own strengths and nurturing our own talent," Jaishankar said that the results of India's progress are already visible across manufacturing, space programmes, pharmaceutical production and digital technology sector.

"Make, innovate and design in India also benefit the world," he said.

Atmaraksha or securing oneself underscores that India remains "determined to protect our people and secure their interests, at home and abroad. That means zero-tolerance for terrorism, robust defence of our borders, forging partnerships beyond and assisting our community abroad,” he said.

The third concept of ‘Atmavishwas' or self-confidence stresses that India, as the most populous nation, a civilisational state, and a rapidly growing major economy, is “confident about who we are, and what we will be," he said.

"Bharat will always maintains its freedom of choice. And will always be a voice of the Global South,” he said.

Jaishankar also underscored the importance of ensuring that international cooperation prevails, “because islands of prosperity cannot flourish in an ocean of turbulence”.

Noting that these are “certainly challenging times” for the international community, Jaishankar pointed out that “many of our assumptions and expectations no longer hold. In such circumstances, it is imperative to stay strong, to hold firm and to deepen friendships.” “Every member who can make this world a better place must have the opportunity to do their utmost. And for that to happen, reformed multilateralism is the obvious way," he said.

"The ninth decade of the UN must be one of leadership and hope. Bharat will do its fair share, and more," Jaishankar said.