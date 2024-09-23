India wins 4 key posts in Commonwealth Youth Council election

London, Sep 23 (PTI) Four youth activists from India have been declared winners in a keenly contested election for posts in the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC), the official representative voice of the more than 1.5 billion young people across the 56 member countries of the organisation.

While Gurdit Singh Vohra was elected Vice Chairperson of Partnerships and Resources, Falit Sijariya was named Vice Chairperson of Policy and Advocacy at the election which concluded last week.

Youth empowerment campaigner Muskaan Anand was elected Representative for Asia and Farhana Jan was named Representative, Special Interest Groups, following the completion of the voting process.

The four Indians, alongside six other winners from across the Commonwealth, will be officially installed at a special ceremony during the Commonwealth Youth Forum 2024 at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa next month.

"This year’s elections take on special significance as the Commonwealth Youth Council celebrates 10 years of advancing the youth development agenda and steps up youth participation at all levels of decision-making,” the London-headquartered Commonwealth Secretariat said in a statement.

There were 48 candidates shortlisted for this year’s election, with the winners set to serve a two-year term from 2024 to 2026 to lead inclusive consultations, projects, and events to voice young people's concerns and shape youth development policies.

Gurdit Singh Vohra made his pitch for the post to leverage his resource management skills, having led partnerships with over 10,000 hospitals and co-founded the Harprabh Foundation – impacting underprivileged students and representing India at international forums.

Falit Sijariya was in the race as a global youth leader dedicated to ensuring that young voices are heard on global platforms. He has previously led the G20 Youth Summit 2023 and represented Asia at various international forums, aiming to serve the youth community better.

Muskaan Anand, described as a passionate advocate for youth empowerment and social justice, has been the National Convener of Students For Seva who inspired thousands of young people to address critical issues like menstrual hygiene management, education, and environmental sustainability.

Farhana Jan, from Kashmir, made a mark for her dedication to promoting peace and stability in the region. She advocates for marginalised communities and has been awarded as a young achiever for her work in youth empowerment, de-radicalisation, and social services. "The voices of young people are essential in shaping the future, and this election was a critical opportunity for them to choose leaders who will advocate for their needs and aspirations across the Commonwealth,” said Layne Robinson, Commonwealth Secretariat’s Head of Social Policy Development.

The CYC was first established in 2013 with the support of the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Commonwealth Youth Programme. At the CHOGM in Sri Lanka that year, the Commonwealth Heads of Government endorsed the CYC as an autonomous, youth-led organisation.

Joshua Opey, from Ghana, was elected the Chairperson for the next two-year term, with Neema Sheikh Abdikadir from Kenya making up the key posts as Vice Chairperson of Inclusion and Engagement. PTI AK ZH ZH