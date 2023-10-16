Indian actors from Punjab visit Kartapur Sahib in Pakistan, perform religious rituals

Lahore, Oct 16 (PTI) Indian actors Rupinder Singh Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon and Karamjit Anmol on Monday visited the Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province and performed religious rituals.

Pakistani comedians Iftikhar Thakhur and Nasir Chunioti who also worked in Indian Punjabi films received them at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Pakistani film director Syed Noor was also present.

The Indian actors visited the Gurdwara and had langar (food). They expressed their delight to visit the Kartarpur Corridor and appreciated arrangements there for the visiting pilgrims.

The management committee Kartarpur Sahib officials presented Gurdwara Darbar Sahib souvenirs to the Indian Punjabi actors.

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

The 4 km-long corridor provides visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib.

The Kartarpur Corridor was formally inaugurated on November 9, 2019.