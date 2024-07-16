Indian Ambassador among first to call on Nepal’s new Foreign Minister Rana

Kathmandu, Jul 16 (PTI) India’s Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call to the Himalayan nation's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana on Tuesday and discussed bilateral issues and cooperation between the two neighbours.

Srivastava was amongst the first visitors to the Foreign Minister’s office a day after Rana assumed charge on Monday soon after the Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government of Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and Nepali Congress was sworn in.

“Ambassador of India H E Mr Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Hon Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana @Arzuranadeuba at her office today. Various matters relating to Nepal-India relations and cooperation were discussed on the occasion. @sewa_lamsal,” Nepal’s Foreign Ministry posted on X along with the photographs from the meeting.

“It was a nice meeting with Ambassador of India, Mr. Naveen Srivastava, today in my office,” Foreign Minister Rana wrote in her social media post. “Various matters relating to Nepal-India relations and cooperation were discussed,“ she added.

Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal was also present during the meeting.

Rana is the spouse of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, and also a member of the central committee of the largest party in the ruling coalition, the Nepali Congress.

Born in Kathmandu, Rana, 61, holds a PhD in Organisational Psychology from Panjab University, Chandigarh. She has been working on the issue of women's rights for more than two decades by establishing the 'Safe Motherhood Network'.

Earlier, on Monday, soon after assuming charge, Rana reiterated Nepal's conviction for Non-Aligned Movement and Principles of Panchsheel.

Speaking with journalists at the ministry’s office at the Singhadurbar Secretariat, Rana expressed the view that Nepal is sandwiched between the two landmasses – referring to India and China – and should strike a balance while maintaining relations with all nations, including the two neighbours.

She also said that the role of the Foreign Ministry was significant for the country's prosperity, adding she would focus her attention on advancing economic diplomacy for the country's development.

Rana further underscored that Nepal has signed different treaties, agreements and commitments, whose proper implementation could contribute to capitalising economic diplomacy to nurture the national interests of Nepal.

Nepal shares a border with five Indian states -- Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“The age-old civilizational and cultural ties that exist between India and Nepal are exemplified by the strong people-to-people link between both the countries,” according to India’s External Affairs Ministry, which asserts Nepal is a priority partner of India under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy. PTI SBP/NPK AKJ NPK NPK