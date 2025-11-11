Indian ambassador Kwatra congratulates American envoy Gor

New York/Washington, Nov 11 (PTI) India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday congratulated his newly sworn-in counterpart to New Delhi Sergio Gor, as the American diplomat prepares to take up his new role in the Indian capital.

"Heartiest Congratulations @SergioGor for being sworn in as the Ambassador of US to India. I wish you the best as you prepare to take up your assignment in New Delhi,” Kwatra said in a social media post.

Gor was administered the oath of office by US Vice President J D Vance at a special ceremony in the Oval Office on Monday. President Donald Trump presided over the ceremony.

In October, the Senate confirmed Gor to serve as the United States' next ambassador to India. In August, Trump had promoted Gor, Director of Presidential Personnel, to be the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

At his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in September, Gor had said that India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond.