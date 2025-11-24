Indian Ambassador Kwatra discusses opportunities for bilateral cooperation in science, AI with US Rep

New York/Washington, Nov 24 (PTI) India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday met with Congressman Jay Obernolte and highlighted opportunities for stronger bilateral cooperation in science, technology, AI and innovation.

“Enjoyed my conversation with Rep. @JayObernolte, Chair of the House Science, Space, and Technology Research and Technology Subcommittee. Highlighted opportunities for stronger US-India cooperation in science, tech, AI & innovation,” Kwatra said in a post on X.

Kwatra also had a “fascinating and instructive” conversation with founder of Invisible Technologies Francis Pedraza on the evolving world of technology, innovation, and their contribution to the larger cause of serving society.

Pedraza’s Eternity Civilization Foundation is working on an ambitious initiative to translate the crucial works of the ancient Indian Great Library of Nalanda using AI-assisted methods, Kwatra said. PTI YAS GSP GSP