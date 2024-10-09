Indian Ambassador meets USAID Administrator; discusses shared global goals

Washington, Oct 9 (PTI) India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra met USAID Administrator Samantha Power to discuss opportunities to build on the US and India’s evolving strategic development partnership in addressing shared global issues.

“The administrator highlighted opportunities to build on the US and India’s evolving strategic development partnership to address shared global goals and emphasized our joint work in the Indo-Pacific under the Triangular Development Partnership (TriDeP),” United States Agency For International Development (USAID) Spokesperson Benjamin Suarato said on Tuesday.

Power and Kwatra discussed India’s leadership role in catalysing regional clean energy ambitions, Suarato said.

The Administrator reaffirmed USAID's commitment to the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership, Suarato said.