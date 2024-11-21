Indian Ambassador to US meets top American lawmakers to strengthen bilateral ties

Washington, Nov 21 (PTI) India’s Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra has begun meeting top American lawmakers to strengthen the India-US relationship, which enjoys bipartisan support in the US Congress.

Kwatra, who assumed his post as the top Indian diplomat to the US in August, met Senator Jon Ossoff from Georgia at his chambers at the US Capitol on Wednesday.

“Appreciate his warm welcome and his support towards strengthening the India-US partnership!” Kwatra said in a social media post after the meeting.

On Monday, he met Senator Jeanne Shaheen from New Hampshire.

“Thank you Senator Jeanne Shaheen for your time, thoughts and a productive conversation on the strong upward trajectory of the India-US relationship. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our engagement!” Kwatra wrote.

After the November 5 general elections, the Republican Party gained a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The new Congressional term begins in January. Until then, the Republicans hold the majority in the House and the Democrats control the Senate.

Both chambers play a major role in shaping the US national security and foreign policy. Kwatra has been meeting lawmakers from both parties, receiving positive responses and reaffirmation of their commitments to strengthen the India-US relationship.

“Delighted to meet with Congressman Rich McCormick. Appreciate his continuing support and commitment to expand and deepen India-US Strategic and Defence Partnership!” the Indian Ambassador said after meeting McCormick.

He also had fruitful discussions with Congresswoman Deborah Ross, Congressmen Ami Bera and Ro Khanna.

“Discussed ways of taking India-US partnership to greater heights in the days to come,” the envoy wrote.

“Enriching discussions on working together to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Appreciate his role and support in building the India-US friendship!” Kwatra said after meeting Khanna, co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus.

The ambassador also had a productive discussion on further strengthening bilateral relations with Congressman Andy Barr. “Appreciate his continued support for a stronger India-US partnership!” he wrote.

Kwatra also spoke with Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi last week, emphasising the importance of enhancing bilateral ties.

“Thank you Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi for sparing your time. Insightful discussion on deepening US-India bilateral ties and strategic issues of mutual interest,” the ambassador said.

“It was a pleasure to meet with Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra this morning in my office to discuss strengthening cooperation and partnerships between the United States and India,” wrote Krishnamoorthi after he met Kwatra.

“Thank you Shri Thanedar for your strong and steadfast support for the India-US partnership! Looking forward to working together to take our Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership to greater heights,” the ambassador said after meeting the Congressman.

Thanedar also expressed eagerness to work with the ambassador to strengthen US-India relations. PTI LKJ GRS GRS