Indian-American among Forbes youngest US billionaires

Houston(US), Sep 11 (PTI) Indian-American entrepreneur Baiju Bhatt, co-founder of commission-free trading platform Robinhood, has been recognized among the 10 youngest billionaires in the United States in the 2025 Forbes 400 list.

At 40, Bhatt is the only person of Indian origin in this elite group, joining tech leaders such as Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. His estimated net worth is around USD 6–7 billion, largely derived from his roughly 6 per cent stake in Robinhood.

Bhatt, who grew up in Virginia after his parents migrated from Gujarat, studied physics and mathematics at Stanford University before launching Robinhood in 2013 with Vlad Tenev. The platform has transformed retail investing in the US, offering commission-free trades and expanding into retirement accounts and high-yield savings.

His inclusion in the Forbes 400 highlights the rise of young tech entrepreneurs and the increasing prominence of Indian-origin leaders in America's financial and technology sectors.