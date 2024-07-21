Indian-American community leader asks Democrats to rally behind President Biden

Washington, Jul 21 (PTI) President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris represent the path forward for America, a prominent Indian-American community leader has said, as he asked Democrats to rally behind them to defeat their rival Donald Trump's destructive and regressive agenda.

The remarks by Ajay Jain Bhutoria, a supporter of Biden and a member of the White House Advisory Council on Asian Americans, came amidst reports of internal divisions in the ruling Democratic Party over Biden's presidential nomination.

Many Democrats at the highest levels want Biden to bow out of the 2024 election to make way for a new nominee and try to prevent widespread party losses in the November presidential election.

"We're not just campaigning against an opponent; we're fighting for the soul of our nation. President Biden is our candidate because he stands for the values and progress that benefit all Americans," Bhutoria said on Saturday.

Bhutoria said Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris represent the "path forward" for America, while their opponents, Donald Trump and J D Vance, threaten to reverse progress and impose a regressive agenda.

"All Democrats, including elected officials at every level, members of Congress, and the Senate, must channel their energy into highlighting the stark differences between President Biden's record of achievement and the destructive agenda outlined in Trump's Project 2025," said Bhutoria, who was the only Indian-American to be present at the presidential launch rally of Biden in Pennsylvania in 2019.

The Project 2025 is the conservative blueprint for the next Republican president.

In a statement, Bhutoria emphasised the importance of reaching voters with a clear message about the future direction of the country.

Through 57 caucuses and primaries, Biden has demonstrated broad support, receiving 14 million votes and over 3,900 delegates, he said.

"It's imperative that every voice within the Democratic Party unites in this critical moment to defend our progress and shape a better future for all Americans," Bhutoria said.