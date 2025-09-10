Indian-American Congressman Subramanyam condemns ‘hateful attacks’ on Hindu temples across US

New York/Washington, Sep 10 (PTI) Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam has condemned the “hateful attacks” on Hindu temples across the US, saying people in the country deserve the right to safely practice their faith without fear. “Hate has no place in our communities, and that's why I condemn the recent hateful attacks on Hindu temples and mandirs all across the country,” Subramanyam said, making a statement on the House Floor in the US Capitol on Tuesday.

The Democratic Congressman cited the recent attacks against the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Indiana to the Sri Radha Krishna temple in Utah, saying sacred spaces for faith communities have been targeted with acts of hate, vandalism and desecration.

He voiced concern that these attacks are not isolated incidents but a “part of a rise in violence. It's a part of a rise in division in our country. It's not just happening to temples. It's happening to all places of worship, and every American deserves the right to safely practice their faith without fear. Against this backdrop, he underscored the need to continue fighting for increased resources for security at places of worship such as the temples that were attacked.

“We must be committed to doing more to combat the rise in hate that we're experiencing in the United States and ensure that our communities are protected. So I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to do that,” he said.

Last month, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Greenwood, Indiana, was desecrated with messages of hate and intolerance. Similar acts of vandalism have occurred at Hindu temples across America, including BAPS mandirs in Long Island, New York; Sacramento and Los Angeles in California.

The ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah has also recently come under attack in suspected hate crimes. The temple has said that 20–30 bullets were fired at the temple building and the surrounding property during nighttime hours, while devotees and guests were present inside. The attacks have resulted in thousands of dollars in structural damage, including to the temple’s hand-carved arches, the co-founder of the temple, Vaibhavi Devi Dasi, had said in a statement. The Bay Area Shiv Durga Temple in Santa Clara, California, was also attacked last month. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi had condemned in the “strongest terms possible” the break-in and vandalisation of the Bay Area Shiv Durga Temple, saying perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice immediately. Krishnamoorthi had called for the collective condemnation of “these abhorrent acts of violence”, noting that incidents targeting Hindu temples across the United States are on the rise. “In America, everyone should be able to pray in peace and safety — and I will continue to speak out, show up, and offer my support to preserve this sacred ideal,” Krishnamoorthi had said.

Subramanyam, who represents Virginia's 10th Congressional District, is a lawyer who has previously served as a White House technology policy advisor to President Barack Obama. PTI YAS RD RD