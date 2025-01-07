Indian American Dhol band to participate in Trump inauguration parade

Washington, Jan 7 (PTI) An Indian American Dhol band has been invited to participate in the majestic parade from the Capitol Hill to the White House after the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, making it another milestone for this small, but influential ethnic group in the United States.

Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak, which is Texas-based Indian traditional drum and snare ensemble, will bring its vibrant beats and energetic rhythms to the heart of Washington, DC, offering the world a glimpse of India’s rich musical traditions during an event that will be watched by millions globally, a media release said Monday.

This milestone is not just a triumph for the ensemble but also a defining moment for the Indian community in Texas and across the US and the world. It marks the first time a dynamic, high-energy Indian traditional drum ensemble from the state of Texas will perform on such a grand stage, it said.

“The group’s invitation is a testament to the growing recognition of Indian culture worldwide and a celebration of the deepening cultural ties between the US and India,” the media release said.

In the past, the group has performed at a wide range of events beyond religious festivals and introducing global audiences to the powerful sound of the Dhol Tasha—a traditional drum ensemble. Prominent among them include musical concerts, collaborations with African and Japanese percussionists, the Howdy Modi event, NBA and NHL halftime shows, and the ICC T20 World Cup opening ceremony.

“However, this performance at the 60th Presidential Inaugural Parade is the pinnacle of their journey. The group’s electrifying drumming and unique fusion of traditional Indian rhythms with global influences make them a perfect fit for this international stage. Representing Texas, a state celebrated for its cultural diversity, the group also shines a spotlight on the state’s role as a hub for multicultural exchange,” the media release said. PTI LKJ MNK MNK