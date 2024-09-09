Indian-American entrepreneur releases song to mobilise South Asians to vote for Harris

Washington, Sep 9 (PTI) To harness the power of Bollywood music, an Indian-American entrepreneur and a major fundraiser for the Democratic party has released a music video to mobilise South Asians in key battleground states to vote for presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election.

The song, "Nacho Nacho", has been performed by Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap and produced by Ritesh Parikh and his creative team is the brainchild of Ajay Jain Bhutoria, National Finance Committee member for Harris for President "'Nacho Nacho' isn't just a song, it's a movement. This campaign aims to connect with the diverse South Asian-American community across battleground states and key districts.

"With over 4.4 million Indian-Americans and 6 million South Asians eligible to vote, our goal is to help propel Vice President Kamala Harris to victory in 2024. The video transcends language and cultural barriers, resonating with voters in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali and more,” said Bhutoria.

Parikh, the founder of Awesome TV, said, "Bollywood has always been about breaking barriers and telling stories that unite us. Kamala Harris embodies that same vision – bringing people together and championing a future where diversity is our greatest strength. Her journey is a story we all believe in." Bhutoria said the lyrics and dance moves reflect the festive spirit of the community and send a strong message to vote for Harris.

"In 2020, we made history by electing the first woman of South Asian and African-American descent as vice president. Now, in 2024, it's time to make her our next president," he said.

He plans to release more Bollywood-inspired music videos to boost the voter turnout for Harris and her vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

"In the 2020 campaign, we saw Bollywood-inspired videos go viral, and we will repeat that success. The South Asian vote could be decisive in this election and we will work tirelessly to turn out every vote," Bhutoria said.