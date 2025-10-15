Indian-American foreign policy expert Tellis arrested in US for retaining national defence information

Washington, Oct 15 (PTI) Ashley J Tellis, a prominent Indian-American strategic affairs expert, has been arrested in the US on charges of unlawfully retaining national defence information.

A respected voice in Washington's foreign policy establishment, Tellis is currently a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specialising in international security, defence, and Asian strategic issues.

"Tellis, 64, of Vienna, VA, was arrested over the weekend in Vienna, Virginia, and charged by criminal complaint with the unlawful retention of national defence information," the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The charges as alleged in this case represent a grave risk to the safety and security of our citizens,” US Attorney Lindsey Halligan said, adding that the office remained “fully focused on protecting the American people from all threats, foreign and domestic”.

If convicted, Tellis faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to USD 250,000, a USD 100 special assessment and forfeiture, the statement said.

“The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served,” it said.

A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, the statement said.

Born in Mumbai and educated at the University of Chicago, Tellis has been a prolific writer and adviser on defence and Asia policy.

He was closely involved in shaping the landmark India-US civil nuclear agreement during the George W Bush administration which transformed bilateral ties in the mid-2000s.

Previously, he was commissioned into the US Foreign Service and served as senior adviser to the ambassador at the US Embassy in New Delhi.

He also served on the National Security Council staff as special assistant to then-President Bush and senior director for strategic planning and Southwest Asia.

AP adds: An FBI affidavit cites several instances over the last month in which Tellis is alleged to have printed on government computers, or asked a colleague to print, classified documents on topics including US military aircraft capabilities.

Surveillance video shows him on several occasions exiting the State Department and a Defence Department facility with a briefcase in which he was believed to have stashed the printed-out papers, according to court documents.

Tellis also met multiple times with Chinese government officials in recent years, according to the affidavit. Tellis arrived at one 2022 dinner with a manila folder while the Chinese officials he was meeting with entered with a gift bag, the FBI says.

The affidavit says Tellis did not appear to have the manila folder in his possession when he left the restaurant, but does not accuse him of providing any classified information during his meetings with the Chinese.

PTI SCY GRS GRS GRS