Indian American fundraiser of Democratic Party receives racists messages,

Washington, Nov 11 (PTI) An Indian American fundraiser of Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party has been receiving racist and threatening messages on his phone asking him to leave the county and go to India.

“You claim that you are doing what’s best for Americans, but you aren’t doing anything for Americans and you don’t care about America. You are Indian. You only care about Indians. You do what’s best for India. Why are you here? Stop being a beggar in America and become a leader in India,” Ajay Jain Bhaturia was told in a text message that he received on Sunday from an unknown number.

Ajay Bhutoria is the Deputy National Finance Chair DNC and National Finance Committee, Harris-Walz campaign. He is also one of the Commissioners to the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. In this role, he was instrumental in addressing several issues of the legal immigrant community.

“Trump supporters asking me to go back to India to fight for green card backlog,” Bhutoria told PTI.

“Stop being a beggar in America and to be a leader in India,” he was told in the text message. Some of these messages were posted by Bhutoria on social media platforms. PTI LKJ HIG HIG