Indian-American lawyer named as ballot access counsel for Biden-Harris 2024 re-election campaign

Washington, Aug 17 (PTI) US President Joe Biden has named a prominent Indian-American lawyer Varoon Modak as the senior counsel for ballot access for the Biden-Harris 2024 re-election campaign.

Advertisment

Varoon, a California native, currently works as a counsel at Elias Law Group where he advises federal and nonfederal candidates, party committees, and PACs on ballot access and campaign finance issues.

The announcement is integral to Team Biden-Harris' efforts to engage and energise the president's key supporters around the country ahead of next year's race for the White House.

Varoon, along with Alana Mounce, the ballot access director, will oversee the campaign efforts to cement President Biden's place on the ballot in all 57 states and territories and lead the campaign's delegate selection process, a statement from the Erie County Democratic Party said.

Advertisment

Alana has also served in battleground states for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaigns.

The campaign's ballot access team will expand on the infrastructure built by the 2020 campaign and the DNC, including the existing massive volunteer and supporter network to ensure the president's place on the ballot.

"The stakes of this election could not be higher and Alana and Varoon will spearhead the process to ensure the Biden-Harris ticket is on the ballot in all 57 states and territories," said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager.

Advertisment

"Their work will expand on the Democratic National Committee's critical organising work across the country and be fundamental to the campaign's efforts to engage our key supporters and volunteers," she said.

Both Alana and Varoon will be responsible for finding new and innovative ways to engage and organise Biden-Harris supporters where they are, which is especially important in our battleground states, Julie said.

"Alana and Varoon are extraordinarily talented, hardworking, and experienced on this issue. Our campaign is stronger with their leadership," she added.

The next US election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Voters will elect a president and vice president for a term of four years. Incumbent President Joe Biden, a member of the Democratic Party, is running for re-election.

Former president, Donald Trump, a Republican, has also announced his candidacy. PTI FZH AKJ FZH