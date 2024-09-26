Indian-American led disability sector NGO raises USD 1 million for India work

Washington, Sep 26 (PTI) An Indian-American disability sector NGO based out of Los Angeles has raised USD 1 million for its work to empower differently-abled people in India.

Voice of SAP raised the amount at a September 21 event attended by eminent local philanthropists, dignitaries, volunteers, donors and VOSAP Igniters.

Artesia (California) City Council recognised the VOSAP mission with a Certificate of Recognition from Mayor Tony Lima presented by Pro Tem Mayor Ali Sajjad Taj to VOSAP founders.

In his presentation, Pranav Desai, founder of VOSAP, shared his Vision 2047 and the unique opportunity for donors to enable differently-abled people in India to contribute to the country's economy to reach USD 1 trillion by 2047.

The audience saw examples of the multiplier effect on the economy up to USD 10,000 with a donation as small as USD 100, a statement said.

Desai presented the project "Hitarth", launched in May 2024, VOSAP intervention into healthcare in India.

The NGO is also taking the government programme "Nirmaya" to the masses by paying social workers to help families of the intellectually disabled to avail healthcare services costing up to Rs 1 lakh from the Indian government.

This new model of helping people was highly appreciated by several donors, Desai said.

Sparsh Shah, VOSAP youth ambassador and an amazing performer mesmerised the audience with his soulful singing, creating an environment full of compassion and generosity.