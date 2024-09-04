Indian-American named Distinguished Visiting Fellow to Hoover Institution

Washington, Sep 4 (PTI) Renowned Indian-American aerospace scientist Dr Vivek Lall has been named as a distinguished visiting fellow to the prestigious Hoover Institution of Stanford University.

One of the world's most influential think-tanks, the Hoover Institution is the preeminent research centre dedicated to generating policy ideas that promote economic prosperity, national security and democratic governance.

Distinguished Visiting Fellow Lall is chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation, a media release said.

In 2018, Lall was appointed in a key advisory role to the US secretary of transportation.

He previously served as vice president of aeronautics strategy and business development at Lockheed Martin, the world's largest defence company, and held numerous marketing and engineering leadership roles within the Boeing Company, the Hoover Institution said.

As a special advisor to the United Nations in New York, Lall steered policy and implementation in the area of broadband and associated cybersecurity issues. He was also the founding co chair of the US-India Aviation Cooperation Program, launched in 2005, it said.

Notable Hoover fellows and alumni include Nobel laureates Henry Kissinger, Milton Friedman and Gary Becker; and scholars Niall Ferguson and Richard Epstein.

Condoleezza Rice, the 66th US Secretary of State, is the current Director of the Hoover Institution. PTI LKJ ANB ANB ANB