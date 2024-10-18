Indian American releases 'I will vote for Kamala Harris-Tim Walz' video

Washington, Oct 18 (PTI) An Indian American Democratic fundraiser on Thursday released a new digital video titled "I WILL VOTE FOR KAMALA HARRIS-TIM WALZ" to rally the South Asian voters in key battleground states.

The Bollywood-inspired video, set to the instrumental version from movie Animal based on one of A.R. Rahman’s iconic song "Dil Hai Chhota Sa, Chhoti Si Asha" from the movie Roja, is aimed at connecting with the South Asian communities across Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina.

“This is the moment for us to unite and show our support for Kamala Harris,” said Ajay Bhutoria, National Finance Committee member for the Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

He also announced plans to release additional Bollywood-inspired videos as part of ongoing efforts to boost voter turnout for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

“The choice is clear between Kamala Harris’ vision for a better future and Trump’s divisiveness. Thousands of South Asian volunteers are organizing, knocking on doors, and making calls to help win this race,” he said.

In the video, Bhutoria highlights how these themes resonate with Vice President Harris' message of hope and unity.

“Vice President Harris embodies joy and hope for our community. She’s running to build a future that moves beyond the divisiveness of Donald Trump. She represents hope for over 5 million Indian Americans. We are using Bollywood music to engage our community and ensure their voices are heard,” he said.

The video, conceptualized by Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria and produced by Ritesh Parikh of Awesome TV, features messages in multiple languages, including Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam and Urdu.

Parikh stated, "Bollywood has always connected people through stories, and Kamala Harris reflects that spirit by bringing people together. She brings joy and hope for all of us."