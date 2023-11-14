Indian-American state Senator announces Congressional bid from Ohio

San Francisco, Nov 14 (PTI) Indian-American state Senator Niraj Antani on Tuesday announced his congressional bid from the US state of Ohio.

Advertisment

The 32-year-old Republican, who is the youngest Indian-American state or federal elected official in the US, announced his candidacy for the House of Representatives Seat from the 2nd Congressional District of Ohio.

“As the first Hindu and Indian American State Senator in Ohio history, I've worked hard every day to ensure every Ohioan has an opportunity to achieve their American Dream,” said Antani.

“Now, I am running for Congress to be a warrior for our community's values and fight against those who seek to wreak havoc on us," he said.

Advertisment

"I will stand steel-spined for the policies that benefit our community and strongly oppose those who kowtow to those against us," he added.

If elected, he would become the youngest Indian-American Member of Congress and the first Republican Hindu Member of Congress in US history.

Antani’s announcement came after fellow Republican Congressman Brad Wenstrup, who represents Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, announced on Thursday that he will not seek re-election and will retire from Congress.

Advertisment

Antani thanked Wenstrup for his years of dedicated service to the nation, both in Congress and as a combat surgeon in the Army.

The state's 2nd Congressional District spans 16 counties across about 150 miles in southern Ohio. The district’s partisan voter index leans significantly Republican.

The Republican primary election in Ohio will take place on March 19, 2024. PTI LKJ GRS AKJ GRS GRS